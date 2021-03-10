Menu
2015 RAM 1500

85,068 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

ST|8FT Box|Power Windows/Locks|Great Work Truck

2015 RAM 1500

ST|8FT Box|Power Windows/Locks|Great Work Truck

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,068KM
Used
Fair Condition
  Listing ID: 6778937
  Stock #: 2212
  VIN: 3C6JR6DT2FG622001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 85,068 KM

Vehicle Description

8 Foot Long Box, HEMI 5.7L V8, Heated Seats, Alloys, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, ABS, Traction Control, Spray Bed Liner, Power Windows, Mirrors, Locks, Great work truck!

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. 

As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

We want your trade-in! We offer a hassle-free trade process and offer a free evaluation on your car.

Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing

Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments.

 

✅ Good, Bad, No credit

✅ Second chance credit

✅ Repo's

✅ Divorce

✅ Bankruptcy

✅ Pension & disability

✅ Slow/late payments

 


*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

