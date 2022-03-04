Menu
2015 RAM 1500

281,303 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
TRADESMAN*REGULAR CAB*4X4*DIESEL*LONG BOX*CERT

Location

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

281,303KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8555987
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 3C6JR7DM3FG656723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 281,303 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

