2015 RAM 1500
TRADESMAN
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
209,958KM
Used
Good Condition
- Stock #: 150
- VIN: 1C6RR7KM1FS781167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
