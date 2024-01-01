Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 RAM ProMaster

401,792 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 RAM ProMaster

SLT,

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM ProMaster

SLT,

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1722906264
  2. 1722906264
  3. 1722906264
  4. 1722906264
  5. 1722906263
  6. 1722906263
  7. 1722906263
  8. 1722906051
  9. 1722906263
  10. 1722906262
  11. 1722906265
  12. 1722906262
  13. 1722906263
  14. 1722906263
  15. 1722906262
  16. 1722906262
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
401,792KM
Fair Condition
VIN ZFBERFDT0F6A38486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 401,792 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX, MANUAL, ONLY 122KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX, MANUAL, ONLY 122KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED 122,238 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT TURBO, AUTO, ONLY 180 KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT TURBO, AUTO, ONLY 180 KMS, CERTIFIED 180,048 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Focus SE, SEDAN, MANUAL, ONLY 142KMS, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2012 Ford Focus SE, SEDAN, MANUAL, ONLY 142KMS, AS IS SPECIAL 142,874 KM $3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2015 RAM ProMaster