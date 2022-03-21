2015 RINKER Bow Rider

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $62,995 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8811422

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Bow Rider

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.