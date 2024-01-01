Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>TOYOTA <span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #999999; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px;>5dr HB Auto Very Sharp Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must be seen @ 1682 Gore Road bartscars.ca so Be Smat See Bart where Barts the Best !</span></p>

2015 Scion xB

193,895 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Scion xB

5DR HB AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Scion xB

5DR HB AUTO

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

  1. 1726503744
  2. 1726503750
  3. 1726503756
  4. 1726503763
  5. 1726503768
  6. 1726503774
  7. 1726503780
  8. 1726503787
  9. 1726503793
  10. 1726503799
  11. 1726503806
  12. 1726503811
  13. 1726503817
  14. 1726503823
  15. 1726503828
  16. 1726503833
  17. 1726503839
  18. 1726503845
  19. 1726503851
  20. 1726503856
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
193,895KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTLZE4FE6FJ074548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,895 KM

Vehicle Description

TOYOTA 5dr HB Auto Very Sharp Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must be seen @ 1682 Gore Road bartscars.ca so Be Smat See Bart where "Barts the Best" !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

Used 2017 Nissan Rogue S FWD 4dr for sale in London, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue S FWD 4dr 189,896 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Rogue S AWD 4dr for sale in London, ON
2014 Nissan Rogue S AWD 4dr 154,173 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4DR SDN for sale in London, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4DR SDN 157,229 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2015 Scion xB