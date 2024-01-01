$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Scion xB
5DR HB AUTO
2015 Scion xB
5DR HB AUTO
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
193,895KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTLZE4FE6FJ074548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,895 KM
Vehicle Description
TOYOTA 5dr HB Auto Very Sharp Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must be seen @ 1682 Gore Road bartscars.ca so Be Smat See Bart where "Barts the Best" !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
