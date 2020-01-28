Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,453KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4585338
  • Stock #: SA346
  • VIN: JF1GPAC65FH279171
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2051 SUBARU IMPREZA SEL! Fuel Efficient & Sporty! $11,995+ HST & Licensing!


FULLY CERTIFIED!


6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED FOR A LIMITED TIME!

(6 Month/12,000KM Powertrain Warranty, Includes Zero Deductible, Seals & Gaskets, A/C, Starter & Alternator With a $3000/Claim Limit)


BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031


SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON


www.specialtyauto.ca



Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Winter Tires
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Special T Auto

2013 GMC Yukon Denali
 106,786 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Odyssey LX
 69,464 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey CVP
 96,299 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
Special T Auto

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-681-XXXX

(click to show)

519-681-2031

Send A Message