2015 Subaru Legacy

156,203 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

3.6R Limited

Location

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

156,203KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9092659
  Stock #: E4261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 156,203 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Subaru Legacy or just a Subaru Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Subaru Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Subaru Legacys or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW SUBARU LEGACY!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW SUBARU LEGACY INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including FAST APPROVALS,,ALL CREDIT,,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Subaru Legacy
* Finished in Silver, makes this Subaru look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Sunroof / Moonroof
MEMORY SEAT
5 Passenger
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
LEATHER
Electric Mirrors
USB Input
TELESCOPE
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
DUAL-AC

