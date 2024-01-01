Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Toyota 4Runner

286,942 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Toyota 4Runner

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota 4Runner

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1730082105
  2. 1730082108
  3. 1730082110
  4. 1730082113
  5. 1730082116
  6. 1730082119
  7. 1730082122
  8. 1730082125
  9. 1730082128
  10. 1730082130
  11. 1730082132
  12. 1730082135
  13. 1730082138
  14. 1730082140
  15. 1730082143
  16. 1730082145
  17. 1730082148
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
286,942KM
Good Condition
VIN JTEBU5JRXF5245564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 286,942 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2005 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUSE CVO, ELECTRA GLIDE, SCREAMING EAGLE, LIGHT DAMAGE for sale in London, ON
2005 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUSE CVO, ELECTRA GLIDE, SCREAMING EAGLE, LIGHT DAMAGE 88,791 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT, NEW FRAME, CAP, NO ACCIDENTS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2010 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT, NEW FRAME, CAP, NO ACCIDENTS, CERT 220,674 KM $21,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Harley-Davidson FLHTKSE CVO Ultra Limited ELECTRA GLIDE CVO, SCREAMIN EAGLE, ULTRA LIMITED, for sale in London, ON
2015 Harley-Davidson FLHTKSE CVO Ultra Limited ELECTRA GLIDE CVO, SCREAMIN EAGLE, ULTRA LIMITED, 77,639 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota 4Runner