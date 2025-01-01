$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Toyota Corolla
CE
2015 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,506KM
VIN 2T1BURHE1FC467086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 1079
- Mileage 130,506 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2011 Buick Lucerne CXL, LEATHER, LOADED, ONLY 81,000KMS, CERTIFIED 81,650 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Malibu LS, LIKE NEW, ONLY 33,000KMS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED 33,468 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Versa SV, MANUAL, ONLY 49,000KMS, RELIABLE, CERTIFIED 49,855 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2015 Toyota Corolla