Used 2015 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in London, ON

2015 Toyota Corolla

130,506 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla

CE

12695133

2015 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,506KM
VIN 2T1BURHE1FC467086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1079
  • Mileage 130,506 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2015 Toyota Corolla