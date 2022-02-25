Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

194,238 KM

Details Description Features

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

L

2015 Toyota Corolla

L

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

194,238KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 194,238 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Corolla or just a Toyota Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota Corollas or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA COROLLA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA COROLLA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Corolla
* Finished in Silver, makes this Toyota look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Sunroof / Moonroof
ABS
Back-Up Camera
5 Passenger
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Electric Mirrors
CLOTH
USB Input
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
MP3 CAPABILITY MATS

