2015 Toyota Corolla

$15,988 + taxes & licensing 1 9 4 , 2 3 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8363532

8363532 Stock #: E3908

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 194,238 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety ABS Back-Up Camera Seating 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Connectivity AM/FM/CD Additional Features Electric Mirrors CLOTH USB Input VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles MP3 CAPABILITY MATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

