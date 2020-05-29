Menu
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2015 Toyota Venza

2015 Toyota Venza

2015 Toyota Venza

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,921KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5120750
  • Stock #: OX:5351
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BBXFU073161
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery *Backupcam * Bluetooth * NAV * Sunroofs *Comfortable and Roomy *Clean interior and exterior *Loaded with Features ONE OF THE BEST FUEL EFFICIENT FAMILY VANS. APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Power Options
  • Power Locks
Windows
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Electronic Compass
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • MP3 CD Changer
  • Audio Voice Control

