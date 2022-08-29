Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

281,579 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

AUTO*4 DOOR*ALLOYS*GREAT ON FUEL*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

281,579KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9204718
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 3VW217AU3FM105098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 281,579 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

