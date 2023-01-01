Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

154,388 KM

Details

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
TDI

TDI

Location

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

154,388KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9544093
  Stock #: E4496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 154,388 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Volkswagen Jetta or just a Volkswagen Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Volkswagen Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Volkswagen Jettas or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN JETTA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN JETTA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Volkswagen Jetta
* Finished in White, makes this Volkswagen look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Seats Keyless
Cruise Control Heated
Entry Power Windows Sunroof / Moonroof

Buy From Home Available

