2015 Volkswagen Passat

155,200 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2015 Volkswagen Passat

2015 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline*ONLY 155KMS*NO ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED

2015 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline*ONLY 155KMS*NO ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8267451
  Stock #: XXXX
  VIN: 1VWAS7A38FC032117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

