2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

82,208 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Location

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Certified

82,208KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6729521
  • Stock #: 784408-OX:4641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,208 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

