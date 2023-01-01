Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Acura ILX

142,414 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2016 Acura ILX

2016 Acura ILX

4dr Sdn Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Acura ILX

4dr Sdn Tech Pkg

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1685212613
  2. 1685212617
  3. 1685212621
  4. 1685212625
  5. 1685212628
  6. 1685212632
  7. 1685212636
  8. 1685212639
  9. 1685212643
  10. 1685212647
  11. 1685212653
  12. 1685212656
  13. 1685212660
  14. 1685212664
  15. 1685212668
  16. 1685212671
  17. 1685212675
  18. 1685212680
  19. 1685212684
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
142,414KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10000016
  • Stock #: 1081
  • VIN: 19UDE2F79GA800692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,414 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2013 Ford Explorer 4...
 191,912 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Acura ILX 4dr S...
 142,414 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Toyota RAV4
176,997 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory