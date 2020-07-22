+ taxes & licensing
Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, Blind spot warning system, Collision mitigation braking system, Lane keep assist, Cross traffic monitoring, Remote engine starter, Air Conditioning, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Power moonroof.CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsOdometer is 16941 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival!Crystal Black Pearl 2016 Acura ILX Base FWD 8-Speed Dual-Clutch 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC i-VTECCertified.Acura Certified Details: * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection * Exclusively through Acura Financial Services: All Certified Models 24-72 Months 4.99% * 7 DAY / 1,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE * 7 YEAR/ 160,000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select Plan * 24/7 Roadside AssistanceAll our pre-owned vehicles receive a fresh oil change and full detail.We would appreciate the opportunity to be the provider of your next new or previously owned vehicle. We would also be very happy to look after your Acura's service and maintenance requirements according to Acura factory specifications. We don't want to just sell you a vehicle but we want to earn your business and yes..... we will be here if you should ever need us. Our managers together total over 56 years experience serving Acura customers. This means you are getting the benefit of their experience and knowledge in every department of our dealership.Reviews: * The growly performance of the ILX's 2.4-litre engine, the fast-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a nice balance of performance and fuel mileage are all highly rated by ILX owners; as is overall brand confidence, and good headlight performance from the LED headlamps fitted to later models from this generation. Source: autoTRADER.ca
