2016 Acura ILX

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 2 1 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7053347

7053347 Stock #: 810107-FS:14338

810107-FS:14338 VIN: 19UDE2F87GA801445

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 810107-FS:14338

Mileage 136,213 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Power Options Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.