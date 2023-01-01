Menu
2016 Acura ILX

108,315 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

PREMIUM PKG*ONLY 108KMS*4 CYL*LEATHER*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

108,315KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9627412
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 19UDE2F77GA802702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,315 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
