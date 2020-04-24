Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Acura MDX

SH-AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Acura MDX

SH-AWD

Location

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

  1. 4898706
  2. 4898706
  3. 4898706
  4. 4898706
  5. 4898706
  6. 4898706
  7. 4898706
  8. 4898706
  9. 4898706
  10. 4898706
  11. 4898706
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,898KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4898706
  • Stock #: 20302a
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H81GB505368
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Comes with New Tires, 12 Speakers, Blind spot sensor: warning, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Entertainment system, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Black 2016 Acura MDX Elite SH-AWD AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V Certified. Acura Certified Details: * Exclusively through Acura Financial Services: All Certified Models 24-72 Months 4.99% * 7 YEAR/ 130,000KM ACURA Certified WARRANTY* * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 7 DAY / 1,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select Plan * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection All our pre-owned vehicles receive a fresh oil change and full detail. We would appreciate the opportunity to be the provider of your next new or previously owned vehicle. We would also be very happy to look after your Acura's service and maintenance requirements according to Acura factory specifications. We don't want to just sell you a vehicle but we want to earn your business and yes..... we will be here if you should ever need us. Our managers together total over 56 years experience serving Acura customers. This means you are getting the benefit of their experience and knowledge in every department of our dealership. Reviews: * On most aspects of space, ride comfort, all-season confidence, and flexible interior seating and cargo provisions, the MDX seems to have hit the mark. Many owners note a solid, quality feel, and upscale cabin trimmings. The ELS audio system and chilled seats were among the most commonly favourited features. Mileage is highly rated, especially on Sport Hybrid models. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Acura West

2019 Toyota Highland...
 8,997 KM
$53,470 + tax & lic
2014 Acura MDX SH-AWD
 98,536 KM
$25,870 + tax & lic
2004 Chevrolet Corve...
 28,787 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
Acura West

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-657-XXXX

(click to show)

519-657-1557

Alternate Numbers
1-888-542-2872

Send A Message