Local Trade, Blind Spot Sensor, Heated Front Seats, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Silver 2016 Acura TLX 3.5L V6 SH-AWD w/Technology Package AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V All our pre-owned vehicles receive a fresh oil change and full detail. We would appreciate the opportunity to be the provider of your next new or previously owned vehicle. We would also be very happy to look after your Acura's service and maintenance requirements according to Acura factory specifications. We don't want to just sell you a vehicle but we want to earn your business and yes..... we will be here if you should ever need us. Our managers together total over 56 years experience serving Acura customers. This means you are getting the benefit of their experience and knowledge in every department of our dealership. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews: * Many owners appreciate the TLX’s up-level features – including the premium stereo and lighting systems, and the advanced safety features which work smoothly and predictably. Most owners say the TLX rides in that “just right” range between sporty and comfortable, and pleasing performance is noted from both available drivelines. Note that the TLX’s AWD system requires none of the driver’s attention, and works expertly to enhance traction and confidence in any situation. Source: autoTRADER.ca
