2016 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe

47,672 KM

Details Features

$79,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe

Coupe

2016 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe

Coupe

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-601-0060

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,672KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZARBAAA40GM177427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 47,672 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-601-XXXX

519-601-0060

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carmix Auto

519-601-0060

2016 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe