Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Audi A3

1.8T S-Tronic TFSI+Xenons+Pano Roof+Accident Free

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi A3

1.8T S-Tronic TFSI+Xenons+Pano Roof+Accident Free

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4693998
  • Stock #: SP1964
  • VIN: WAUA7GFF6G1046566
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE Owner! Clean Car Fax! Off Lease From Audi Canada! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.79% O.A.C

 

1.8T Komfort TFSI S-tronic+Xenon Lights+Panoramic Roof+Power Leather Heated Seats+Bluetooth+Dual Temperature Controls+ 2 Keys

 

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

 

--519-697-0190--

 

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK!

 

$19,999

 

Taxes and licencing extra

 

NO HIDDEN FEES

 

Price Includes:

 

-> Safety Certificate

 

-> 3 Months Warranty

 

-> Oil Change

 

-> CarProof Report

 

-> Full Interior and exterior detail

 

  Operating Hours:

 

 Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

 

Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM

 

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM

 

Sunday: Closed

 

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

 

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE: You Don't Need Perfect Credit To Get A Vehicle Loan At Sport Motors! We Understand That!

 

Bad Things Happen To Good People. 

 

We Accpet: 

 

- Self Emplyoed 

 

- ODSP

 

- Disability Income

 

- Child Tax Credit

 

-Ontario Works- CPP

 

- Previous Bankruptcy 

 

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

 

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

 

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • ONE OWNER
  • Accident Free
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Canadian Vehicle
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • SMOKE FREE
  • Top Condition
  • Pet Free
  • Lease Return From Audi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

2012 Lincoln MKX AWD...
 156,000 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler 300 30...
 75,000 KM
$23,499 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 59,000 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465

Send A Message