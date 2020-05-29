2016 Audi A3

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Ac

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

AM

Multi-Zone AC

FM Stereo

Transmission WDual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.