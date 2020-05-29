Menu
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

2016 Audi A3

2016 Audi A3

2016 Audi A3

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,779KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5063778
  • Stock #: E2660
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Audi A3 or just a Audi Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Audi Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Audi A3s or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW AUDI A3!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW AUDI A3 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Audi A3
* Finished in Silver, makes this Audi look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Ac
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • AM
  • Multi-Zone AC
  • FM Stereo
  • Transmission WDual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

