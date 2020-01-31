Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Audi Q5

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi Q5

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

  1. 4659354
  2. 4659354
  3. 4659354
  4. 4659354
  5. 4659354
  6. 4659354
  7. 4659354
  8. 4659354
  9. 4659354
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,479KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4659354
  • Stock #: E2523
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Audi Q5 or just a Audi Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Audi Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Audi Q5s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW AUDI Q5!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW AUDI Q5 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Audi Q5
* Finished in Silver, makes this Audi look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • 5 Passenger
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM/CD
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Navigation System
  • Cargo Cover
  • Back-Up Camera
  • LEATHER
  • PANORAMA ROOF
  • Power Rear Hatch
  • Navigation w/ hard drive
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
  • SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • 2 YEARS FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2008 Land Rover LR3
 268,563 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Audi A6
 62,812 KM
$32,988 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Rondo
 36,461 KM
$18,988 + tax & lic
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-7888

Send A Message