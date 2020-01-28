2016 BMW 3 Series

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE Owner! Clean CarFax! Off Lease From BMW Canada! Balance of BMW Factory Warranty Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% O.A.C.





328i XDRIVE Twin Power Turbo+Red Leather+LED Lights+Navigation+Rear View Camera+Front & Rear Parking Sensors+Power Leather Memory Heated Seats+Heated Steering Wheel+Bluetooth+Sunroof+Fog Lights+AUX & USB Input+2 Keys+Keyless Push Button Start & Entry+New Tires+Balance of BMW Factory Warranty





Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!





--519-697-0190--





Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA





OVER 70 VEHICLES IN STOCK!





$25,999





Taxes and licencing extra





NO HIDDEN FEES





Price Includes:





-> Safety Certificate





-> 3 Months Warranty





-> Balance of BMW Factory Warranty (4 Years or 80,000 KMs)





-> Oil Change





-> CarFax Report





-> Full Interior and exterior detail.





-> 4 New Tires





Operating Hours:





Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM





Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM





Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM





Sunday: Closed





Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!





Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit





Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.





Ask for Extended warranty! Starting @ only $199





90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info





WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA