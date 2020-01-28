Menu
2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive+GPS+Red Leather+NewTires+Accident Free

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive+GPS+Red Leather+NewTires+Accident Free

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4548096
  • Stock #: SP1904
  • VIN: WBA8E3G59GNT78920
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE Owner! Clean CarFax! Off Lease From BMW Canada! Balance of BMW Factory Warranty Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% O.A.C. 


328i XDRIVE Twin Power Turbo+Red Leather+LED Lights+Navigation+Rear View Camera+Front & Rear Parking Sensors+Power Leather Memory Heated Seats+Heated Steering Wheel+Bluetooth+Sunroof+Fog Lights+AUX & USB Input+2 Keys+Keyless Push Button Start & Entry+New Tires+Balance of BMW Factory Warranty


Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!


--519-697-0190--


Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 


OVER 70 VEHICLES IN STOCK!


$25,999


Taxes and licencing extra


NO HIDDEN FEES


Price Includes:


-> Safety Certificate


-> 3 Months Warranty


-> Balance of BMW Factory Warranty (4 Years or 80,000 KMs)


-> Oil Change


-> CarFax Report


-> Full Interior and exterior detail.


-> 4 New Tires


  Operating Hours:


 Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM


Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM


Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM


Sunday: Closed


Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!


Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit


Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.


Ask for Extended warranty! Starting @ only $199 


90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info


WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • New Tires
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • ONE OWNER
  • No accidents
  • Accident Free
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • RED LEATHER
  • LED Lights
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • Top Condition
  • Lease From BMW Canada

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465

