2016 BMW 3 Series

59,914 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Location

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

59,914KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5635764
  • Stock #: FS:13569
  • VIN: WBA8E3G54GNU04646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,914 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery | THE 2016 BMW 3-SERIES IS SAFE, FUEL-EFFICIENT AND WELL-CONNECTED ADN DELIVERS CLASS-LEADING PERFORMANCE AND HANDLING THAT ENTHUSIASTS HAVE COME TO *xDrive *Leather *Heated Power Seats *Navigation System *Quick Acceleration *Spacious Interior *Alloy Rims *Push-to-Start APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

