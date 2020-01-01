Menu
2016 BMW 3 Series

18,431 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

18,431KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6283221
  • Stock #: FS:13568
  • VIN: WBA8E3G54GNU04016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,431 KM

Vehicle Description

THE 2016 BMW 3-SERIES IS SAFE, FUEL-EFFICIENT AND WELL-CONNECTED AND DELIVERS CLASS-LEADING PERFORMANCE AND HANDLING THAT ENTHUSIASTS HAVE COME TO EXPECT. Navigation System, Low KM, Leather, Heated Power Seats, Quick Acceleration, Spacious Interior, Alloy Rims, Push-to-Start.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Console
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

