Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 BMW 320

XI

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 320

XI

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,978KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4611597
  • Stock #: E2507
Exterior Colour
Mineral Grey Metalli
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Bmw 320xi or just a Bmw Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Bmw Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Bmw 320xis or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW BMW 320XI!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW BMW 320XI INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Bmw 320xi
* Finished in Mineral Grey Metalli, makes this Bmw look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • 5 Passenger
Windows
  • POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM/CD
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • LEATHER
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2014 Hyundai Elantra
 149,336 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q7
 68,235 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
 189,830 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-7888

Send A Message