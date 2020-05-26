2016 BMW 320

Safety Traction Control

Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Seating 5 Passenger Windows POWER MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM/CD

Additional Features Tilt Wheel

LEATHER

RF SIDE AIRBAG

AIRBAG FRONT LEFT

AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT

LF SIDE AIRBAG

HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER

DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL

SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.