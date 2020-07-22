2016 BMW 4 Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control New Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk POWER LIFT GATE Power Liftgate Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Proximity Key Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input AM/FM CD Player SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Heated rear seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Balance of BMW warranty Powertrain All Wheel Drive Turbo Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD 4x4 ONE OWNER HEADS UP DISPLAY Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors 4WD Telematics Power Folding Mirrors SPORT Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag HD Radio HUD Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling XDrive Off Lease from BMW Canada 2.0L VVT 4 Cylinders Turbo Clean CarFax Report Kardon Harman Sound System

