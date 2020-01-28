2016 BMW 428i

Apply for financing



Looking to Purchase or Finance a Bmw 428xi or just a Bmw Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Bmw Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Bmw 428xis or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!



FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW BMW 428XI!

REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!

SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.



THIS, LIKE NEW BMW 428XI INCLUDES:



* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.

* Comfortable interior seating

* Safety Options to protect your loved ones

* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Bmw 428xi

* Finished in Black Sapphire Metal, makes this Bmw look sharp



SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA



* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

Safety Traction Control

Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

Power Liftgate Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Exterior Trailer Hitch Seating MEMORY SEAT

5 Passenger Windows POWER MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM/CD

Additional Features Tilt Wheel

Navigation System

LEATHER

Power Rear Hatch

Navigation w/ hard drive

AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT

HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER

SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER

2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.