2016 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive M-PKG+TECH PKG+New Tires+Accident Free

2016 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive M-PKG+TECH PKG+New Tires+Accident Free

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4723815
  • Stock #: SP1937
  • VIN: WBA5A7C5XGG148741
Exterior Colour
NAVY
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE Owner! Clean CarFax! Off Lease From BMW Canada! Balance of BMW Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.79% O.A.C. 

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

528i Xdrive M Sport Line (M PKG) With TECH+Adaptive Xenon Lights+Frontal Collision Warning+Blind Spot Monitor+Lane Departure Warning+Rear View Camera+Navigation+Harman/Kardon System+Power Leather Heated Memory Seats & Steering Wheel+Front & Rear Parking Sensors+Keyless Push Button Start & Entry+Power Lift Gate+Sunroof+Fog Lights+4 Brand New All Season Tires+Brand New Front & Rear Brake Pads

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK!

$29,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Full Interior and exterior detail.

-> 4 Brand New All Season Tires

-> Brand New Front & Rear Brake Pads

-> 100% Price Match Guarantee On Any Advertised Price. See Store For More Info

  Operating Hours:

 Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

Ask for Extended warranty! Starting @ only $199 

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • New Front Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • New Tires
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • ONE OWNER
  • Accident Free
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Tech Pkg
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Canadian Vehicle
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • No accident
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • New Rear Brakes
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • SMOKE FREE
  • M Pkg
  • Top Condition
  • Pet Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

