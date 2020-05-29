Menu
2016 BMW 528

  • 40,785KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5063775
  • Stock #: E2662
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Bmw 528 or just a Bmw Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Bmw Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Bmw 528s or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW BMW 528!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW BMW 528 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Bmw 528
* Finished in Black, makes this Bmw look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Power Options
  • Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • REAR AC
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Ac
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Smart Device Integration
  • AM
  • Multi-Zone AC
  • FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

