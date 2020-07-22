2016 BMW X1

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Proximity Key Push Button Start Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Balance of BMW warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input AM/FM CD Player SiriusXM Radio Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Windows Panoramic Sunroof Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features AWD 4x4 ONE OWNER Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors 4WD Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Knee Air Bag HUD Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling ECO Pano Sunroof Off Lease from BMW Canada 2.0L VVT 4 Cylinders Turbo Clean CarFax Report Heads Up Display HUD Trubo

