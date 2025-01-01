Menu
2016 BMW X3

135,000 KM

Details Features

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW X3

XDRIVE28I M PACKAGE

12897755

2016 BMW X3

XDRIVE28I M PACKAGE

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,000KM
VIN 5UXWX9C54G0D76522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD for sale in London, ON
2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD 129,000 KM $19,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q5 QUATTRO AWD for sale in London, ON
2018 Audi Q5 QUATTRO AWD 145,000 KM $18,991 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 4MATIC for sale in London, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 4MATIC 50,000 KM $15,991 + tax & lic

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2016 BMW X3