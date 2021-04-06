Menu
2016 Buick Enclave

115,426 KM

$25,992

+ tax & licensing
$25,992

+ taxes & licensing

Drivetime Ontario

519-457-1800

Contact Seller
2016 Buick Enclave

2016 Buick Enclave

Leather

2016 Buick Enclave

Leather

Location

Drivetime Ontario

416 First Street, London, ON N5W 4N1

519-457-1800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,992

+ taxes & licensing

115,426KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6885684
  Stock #: P872
  VIN: 5GAKVBKD1GJ132468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # P872
  • Mileage 115,426 KM

Vehicle Description

First of all we hope everyone is safe and sound and never had anyone close become infected and 2nd of all a HUGE THANKS to all the essential workers that risked their own health and safety for us or our loved ones. As soon as we get back to normal we will be honouring everyone and celebrating #Normality with a kick ass something! For now we are open for Sales & Service and are also providing a stay at home service so you don't have to leave your safe place! We will do whatever it takes to keep and earn your business just let us know!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert

