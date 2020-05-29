Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

519-473-1010

Contact Seller
2016 Buick Encore

2016 Buick Encore

Sport Touring - One Owner, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Buick Encore

Sport Touring - One Owner, Bluetooth

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

  1. 5115386
  2. 5115386
  3. 5115386
  4. 5115386
  5. 5115386
  6. 5115386
  7. 5115386
  8. 5115386
  9. 5115386
  10. 5115386
  11. 5115386
  12. 5115386
  13. 5115386
  14. 5115386
  15. 5115386
  16. 5115386
  17. 5115386
  18. 5115386
  19. 5115386
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,859KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5115386
  • Stock #: 20079A
  • VIN: KL4CJ1SMXGB663746
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

One owner, no accidents, remote starter, blindspot monitor, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, remote start, tilt steering, cruise control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, sunroof, uconnect/bluetooth, backup camera, sat. radio, 4.3? touch screen, blindspot monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 16,751 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 85,789 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Buick Encore Es...
 33,431 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-1010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory