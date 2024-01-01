$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Cadillac SRX
Luxury 3.6
2016 Cadillac SRX
Luxury 3.6
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
198,776KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GYFNBE36GS577994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,776 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
lUXURY cLASSIC wHITE ON bLACK bEAUTY hANDLES aMAZING dRIVES LIKE A dREAM mUST bE SEEN @ BARTSCARS.CA 1682 gORE rOAD wHERE bARTS THE bEST!! SO "Be Smart See Bart"
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
2015 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sdn V6 CVT 167,153 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Sport AWD 4dr V6 Auto 232,079 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge SEL 4dr AWD 130,942 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Email Bart's Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
Call Dealer
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2016 Cadillac SRX