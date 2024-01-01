2016 Cadillac SRX

Menu
<p>lUXURY cLASSIC wHITE ON bLACK bEAUTY hANDLES aMAZING dRIVES LIKE A dREAM mUST bE SEEN @ BARTSCARS.CA 1682 gORE rOAD wHERE bARTS THE bEST!! SO Be Smart See Bart</p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
198,776KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GYFNBE36GS577994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,776 KM

Vehicle Description

lUXURY cLASSIC wHITE ON bLACK bEAUTY hANDLES aMAZING dRIVES LIKE A dREAM mUST bE SEEN @ BARTSCARS.CA 1682 gORE rOAD wHERE bARTS THE bEST!! SO "Be Smart See Bart"

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

