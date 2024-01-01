Menu
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

171,000 KM

Details Features

$17,991

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTBE39G1338375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2016 Chevrolet Colorado