2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,906KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4673328
  • Stock #: CA11416
  • VIN: 1GCHTCE32G1362172
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

TRULY COMPACT TRUCK ON THE MARKET *4X4 *V6 *Backup Cam *Remote Start *Large Trunk Space *Responsive Acceleration *Spacious Interior *Alloy Rims

Convenience
  • remote start
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

