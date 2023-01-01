$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
2WD WT Ext Cab 128.3"
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
227,521KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9547222
- VIN: 1GCHSBEA8G1215706
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Artic White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 227,521 KM
Vehicle Description
2WD WT Ext Cab 128.3" Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Excellent Fuel efficient pick up
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Automatic Headlights
