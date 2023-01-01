Menu
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

227,521 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD WT Ext Cab 128.3"

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD WT Ext Cab 128.3"

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

227,521KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9547222
  VIN: 1GCHSBEA8G1215706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Artic White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,521 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD WT Ext Cab 128.3" Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Excellent Fuel efficient pick up

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

