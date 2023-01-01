2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9602359

9602359 VIN: 1GCGTBE39G1346430

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 4x4 Crew Cab Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features 4x4

