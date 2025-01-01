2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>COMING SOON ! This Vehicle is in transit & is expected to arrive soon. Due to the shortage of vehicles, vehicles have been sold prior to their arrival. Please contact the dealership to ensure availability for viewing and/or to receive first right of refusal by a way of a deposit. </span></strong></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;> </span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. </span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: <span style=color: #e03e2d;><a style=color: #e03e2d; href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/>https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/</a></span></span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesn’t affect your credit score: <a href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/><span style=color: #e03e2d;>https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/</span></a></span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: <span style=color: #e03e2d;><a href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing><span style=color: #e03e2d;>https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing</span></a></span></span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Good, Bad, No credit</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> $0 Down Options</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Cashback Options</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Existing Auto Loan</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Second chance credit</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Repossession</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Divorce</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Pension & disability</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Slow/late payments</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;> </span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*</span></p>

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

161,868 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12525640

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,868KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM4G7241593

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,868 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON ! This Vehicle is in transit & is expected to arrive soon. Due to the shortage of vehicles, vehicles have been sold prior to their arrival. Please contact the dealership to ensure availability for viewing and/or to receive first right of refusal by a way of a deposit. 

 

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. 

As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/

Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesn’t affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/

Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing

✅ Good, Bad, No credit

✅ $0 Down Options

✅ Cashback Options

✅ Existing Auto Loan

✅ Second chance credit

✅ Repossession

✅ Divorce

✅ Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal

✅ Pension & disability

✅ Slow/late payments

 

 *Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South West Auto Group

Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in London, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT 161,868 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX PREMIUM for sale in London, ON
2021 Kia Seltos EX PREMIUM 73,500 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT for sale in London, ON
2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 90,929 KM $17,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email South West Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2016 Chevrolet Cruze