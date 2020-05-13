Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-686-7282 ext. 252

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Certified - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Certified - Low Mileage

Location

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-686-7282 ext. 252

Contact Seller

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,299KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5024436
  • Stock #: 116168
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM1GS607785
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Certified, Low Mileage!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.

An all-new design and chiseled good looks, the Chevrolet Cruze will take your breath away. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in London.

Technology, efficiency and safety - three key words that best describe the all-new 2016 Chevrolet Cruze. The new design features for the 2016 Cruze include aerodynamic sculpting for a noticeably sportier appearance. But the 2016 Cruze wasn't just designed to look good, it's functional as well. It offers very comfortable seats, a larger trunk and an easy to use dash, ensuring that your ride is as good as its looks! This low mileage sedan has just 41,299 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's summit white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Cruze's trim level is LT. This 2016 Cruze LT comes with some excellent features over the base LS model. These features include aluminum wheels, a 6 speaker audio system with a 7 inch touch screen and Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth and SiriusXM radio. It also receives heated front seats, audio controls on the steering wheel, cruise control and a rear vision camera to assist when reversing the vehicle.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/


This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 888-672-3859.


Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Oil life monitoring system
  • Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
  • Glass, solar absorbing
  • Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system
  • Defogger, rear-window, electric
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
  • Windshield, solar absorbing
  • Wipers, front intermittent, variable
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Alternator, 130 amps
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
  • Console, floor, with armrest
  • Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
  • Antenna, integral rear window
  • Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
  • Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
  • Rear air ducts, floor mounted
  • Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
  • Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
  • Sensor, cabin humidity
  • Trunk release, power, remote
  • Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
  • Axle, 3.14 ratio
  • Battery, 80AH
  • Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
  • Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
  • Coolant protection, engine
  • Engine control, stop-start system
  • Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
  • Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
  • Suspension, front MacPherson strut
  • Restraint provisions, latch
  • Safety belts, front pretensioner
  • Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
  • Suspension, rear, compound crank
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
  • Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
  • Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
  • Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
  • Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
  • Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
  • Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
  • Mouldings, bright beltline
  • Headlamps, halogen with automatic on/off and delay
  • Lighting, interior, trunk compartment
  • Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock with Duralife brake rotors
  • Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

2019 GMC Acadia SLT ...
 24,252 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 80,025 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Trax ...
 57,385 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

Call Dealer

519-686-XXXX

(click to show)

519-686-7282 ext. 252

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory