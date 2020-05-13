+ taxes & licensing
730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
An all-new design and chiseled good looks, the Chevrolet Cruze will take your breath away. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in London.
Technology, efficiency and safety - three key words that best describe the all-new 2016 Chevrolet Cruze. The new design features for the 2016 Cruze include aerodynamic sculpting for a noticeably sportier appearance. But the 2016 Cruze wasn't just designed to look good, it's functional as well. It offers very comfortable seats, a larger trunk and an easy to use dash, ensuring that your ride is as good as its looks! This low mileage sedan has just 41,299 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's summit white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. This 2016 Cruze LT comes with some excellent features over the base LS model. These features include aluminum wheels, a 6 speaker audio system with a 7 inch touch screen and Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth and SiriusXM radio. It also receives heated front seats, audio controls on the steering wheel, cruise control and a rear vision camera to assist when reversing the vehicle.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 888-672-3859.
Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
