2016 Chevrolet Cruze

$17,988 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 6 4 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9084619

9084619 Stock #: E4256

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4256

Mileage 122,641 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Additional Features 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.