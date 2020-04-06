Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

- Certified

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

- Certified

Location

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-686-7282 ext. 252

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,566KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4845354
  • Stock #: 113721
  • VIN: 2GNFLGEK1G6216503
Exterior Colour
G1e Siren Red Tintcoat
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Certified!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.

Whether it's the ample leg room or heavy-modernized interior, every detail of the Equinox is designed with your comfort in mind. This 2016 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today in London.

The 2016 Equinox combines impressive style, the latest safety technologies and the versatility to take on your demanding schedule. The restyled front end catches your eye with its dual-port grille, while the new projector-beam headlamps add illuminating detail to the road ahead. For a refined, polished finish - the rear now reveals bright accents with beautifully sculpted taillamps that add an upscale appearance. This SUV has 64,566 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's g1e siren red tintcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/


This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 888-672-3859.


Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Convenience
  • universal home remote
Additional Features
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Memory settings for the driver seat and exterior mirrors
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Alternator, 120 amps
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Door handles, chrome
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Mouldings, Charcoal lower rocker
  • Tire, compact spare with steel wheel
  • Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer
  • Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer.
  • Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards
  • Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage
  • Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
  • Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger
  • Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
  • Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
  • Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
  • Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, 525 CCA
  • E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)
  • Exhaust, single
  • GVWR, 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (Requires all-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
  • Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
  • Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar
  • Suspension, Refined Ride
  • Antenna, roof-mounted
  • Brakes, brake assist
  • Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA)
  • Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners
  • Daytime Running Lamps, LED
  • Headlamps, halogen projector style
  • Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC)
  • Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
  • Glass, deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
  • Air conditioning, automatic climate control
  • Audio system feature, 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars. (Upgradeable to (UZ8) Pioneer premium 8-speaker sound system.)
  • Seat adjuster front, driver 8-way power with power lumbar
  • Fog lamps, front halogen
  • Mirror, inside rearview self-dimming
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, bright chrome, manual-folding
  • Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Charcoal (Charcoal with bright chrome insert.)
  • Bumpers, body-colour with Charcoal lowers and rear bright chrome insert
  • Tires, P235/55R18 all-season, blackwall
  • Liftgate, power programmable rear with fixed glass
  • Grille, Black with chrome surround (Includes additional bright chrome accents.)
  • Cargo cover, rear security cover
  • Cargo net, full-across rear
  • Chassis, all-wheel drive (1LM26 model only.)
  • Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio (Requires 1LM26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
  • Seat adjuster, 8-way power front passenger
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on centre stack surround, and centre console cupholders (Includes ambient lighting on instrument panel, centre console, door handle r...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

