2016 Chevrolet Equinox

Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Rear Vision Camera

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Grille, black with chrome surround

SiriusXM

Alternator, 120 amps

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Door handles, body-colour

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Door locks, rear child security

Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass

Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, Black, manual-folding

Mouldings, Charcoal lower rocker

Tire, compact spare with steel wheel

Tires, P225/65R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RSB) 17" (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.)

Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer

Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer.

Air conditioning, manual climate control

Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards

Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage

Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door

Defogger, rear-window electric

Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on centre stack surround, and centre console cupholders

Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger

Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.

Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline

Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors

Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, 525 CCA

E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)

Exhaust, single

Steering, power-assist, electric-variable

Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms

Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar

Suspension, Refined Ride

Antenna, roof-mounted

Audio system feature, 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars.

Brakes, brake assist

Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA)

Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners

Chevy MyLink

Drivetrain, front-wheel drive

Headlamps, halogen projector style

Bumpers, body-colour with Charcoal lowers

Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC)

Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)

Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Requires 1LF26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)

GVWR, 4960 lbs. (2250 kg) (Requires front-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)

