Whatever life brings, the 2016 Equinox can handle it. This 2016 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today in London.
The 2016 Equinox combines impressive style, the latest safety technologies and the versatility to take on your demanding schedule. The restyled front end catches your eye with its dual-port grille, while the new projector-beam headlamps add illuminating detail to the road ahead. For a refined, polished finish - the rear now reveals bright accents with beautifully sculpted taillamps that add an upscale appearance. This SUV has 63,637 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Equinox's trim level is LS. This 2016 Equinox LS comes with 17 inch aluminum wheels, Chevy MyLink with a 7 inch touchscreen and bluetooth connectivity, premium cloth seats, SiriusXM radio, air conditioning, power windows and lock with keyless entry and it even comes with a rear vision camera to assist when backing up. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Siriusxm, Chevy Mylink.
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 888-672-3859.
Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
