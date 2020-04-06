Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LS - Certified - Bluetooth

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LS - Certified - Bluetooth

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-686-7282 ext. 252

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,637KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4845363
  • Stock #: 134129
  • VIN: 2GNALBEKXG6160493
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Certified, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, SiriusXM, Chevy MyLink!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.

Whatever life brings, the 2016 Equinox can handle it. This 2016 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today in London.

The 2016 Equinox combines impressive style, the latest safety technologies and the versatility to take on your demanding schedule. The restyled front end catches your eye with its dual-port grille, while the new projector-beam headlamps add illuminating detail to the road ahead. For a refined, polished finish - the rear now reveals bright accents with beautifully sculpted taillamps that add an upscale appearance. This SUV has 63,637 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Equinox's trim level is LS. This 2016 Equinox LS comes with 17 inch aluminum wheels, Chevy MyLink with a 7 inch touchscreen and bluetooth connectivity, premium cloth seats, SiriusXM radio, air conditioning, power windows and lock with keyless entry and it even comes with a rear vision camera to assist when backing up. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Siriusxm, Chevy Mylink.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/


This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 888-672-3859.


Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Grille, black with chrome surround
  • SiriusXM
  • Alternator, 120 amps
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
  • Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, Black, manual-folding
  • Mouldings, Charcoal lower rocker
  • Tire, compact spare with steel wheel
  • Tires, P225/65R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RSB) 17" (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.)
  • Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer
  • Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer.
  • Air conditioning, manual climate control
  • Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards
  • Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage
  • Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on centre stack surround, and centre console cupholders
  • Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger
  • Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
  • Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
  • Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
  • Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, 525 CCA
  • E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)
  • Exhaust, single
  • Steering, power-assist, electric-variable
  • Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
  • Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar
  • Suspension, Refined Ride
  • Antenna, roof-mounted
  • Audio system feature, 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars.
  • Brakes, brake assist
  • Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA)
  • Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners
  • Chevy MyLink
  • Drivetrain, front-wheel drive
  • Headlamps, halogen projector style
  • Bumpers, body-colour with Charcoal lowers
  • Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC)
  • Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
  • Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Requires 1LF26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
  • GVWR, 4960 lbs. (2250 kg) (Requires front-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

