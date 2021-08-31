Menu
2016 Chevrolet Express 2500

204,044 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

2500,135 INCH W/BASE

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

204,044KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8028715
  • Stock #: 308724
  • VIN: 1GCWGAFF8G1308724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 204,044 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2500.135 inch w/base.barn doors,glass in rear.one remote,three keys.4.8 V8.clean van.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Transmission Overdrive Switch

