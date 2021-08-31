2016 Chevrolet Express 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900 + taxes & licensing 2 0 4 , 0 4 4 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8028715

8028715 Stock #: 308724

308724 VIN: 1GCWGAFF8G1308724

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray Cloth

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 204,044 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.